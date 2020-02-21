9 school children injured after vehicle overturns in Fochville
It’s understood the children were on their way to school in the morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - Ten people, including nine children, were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Fochville in the west of Johannesburg on Friday.
The pupils, aged between nine- and 15-years-old were taken to hospital.
“The patients were treated for their injuries and were later transported to nearby hospitals for further care. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring.
