20 Soweto pupils hospitalised after eating baked goods

Police have questioned one pupil who allegedly brought the cakes, which the girls ate during school on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - About 20 pupils from a high school in Soweto have been hospitalised after eating baked goods.
Officers are now waiting for doctors to confirm what was in them.
The police's Kay Makhubele: "About 20 learners were taken to hospital for treatment and we've taken one learner who's alleged to have brought the cakes to school for questioning. So far, some of the kids have been released."
