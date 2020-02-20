What the UK's post-Brexit immigration laws mean for South Africans
JOHANNESBURG - The UK will no longer accept immigrants who do not speak fluent English or possess a specific registered skill. This has been seen as creating no path for self-employed people to come into the UK.
The country is introducing a points system to rectify the distortion caused by the freedom of movement under the European Union (EU).
To work in the UK, you now must have a job lined up before arrival that pays at least R495,762 per year.
CapeTalk’s Refilwe Moloto interviewed Xpatweb’s Marisa Jacobs to explain what this means for South Africans hoping to live and work in the UK. Xpatweb specialises in work permits and emigration solutions.
"[Those] harshly hit by this include social care workers - most earn below the [R495,762 per year] threshold, so it’ll be impossible for them to get a permit - the construction industry, workers such as healthcare assistants, porters… they’ll no longer qualify for residents' permits in the UK," Jacobs said.
Listen to the audio below for more.
