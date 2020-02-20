The two days of debate have seen gender-based violence used for political points scoring and insults flying between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramphosa is back in Parliament on Thursday afternoon to reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The two days of debate have seen gender-based violence used for political points scoring and insults flying between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Sona debate reply