WATCH LIVE: Protected SSA official Mr Y testifies at Zondo Inquiry

The witness's identity has been protected as he is a high-ranking member of the State Security Agency and the commission feared revealing his identity might endanger him.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry continues hearing testimony from witness Mr Y.

The witness's identity has been protected as he is a high-ranking member of the State Security Agency and the commission feared revealing his identity might endanger him.

On Wednesday, the official told the Zondo commission that the agency was used to fight African National Congress (ANC) factional battles.

WATCH: Protected SSA official Mr Y testifies at Zondo Inquiry