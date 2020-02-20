UPDATE: Dudu Myeni arrives at court to testify in SAA delinquency case
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Meyeni has failed to attend proceedings, saying that she did not have the financial means to do so.
JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has arrived at the High Court in Pretoria where she will testify in her defence at her delinquency case.
The case has been brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Pilots Association, who want her to be declared a delinquent director.
They've accused her of mismanagement during her six years as chairperson.
Myeni has failed to attend proceedings, saying that she did not have the financial means.
Since the trial began, Outa has called five witnesses who corroborated each other’s evidence, accusing Myeni of putting SAA into financial difficulties.
Two former executives detailed how she was responsible for the collapse of two major profit guarantee deals that would have injected millions of rands into the struggling airline.
One related to a R1.5 billion deal with Emirates, while the other was linked to the procurement of five Airbus A330 aircraft.
Outa said that during her time at SAA, the entity suffered losses estimated at R17 billion.
The organisation also wanted Myeni to be referred to the NPA for prosecution.
