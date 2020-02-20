View all in Latest
Safety, jobs and renewable energy expected to dominate Winde's Sopa

For the first time, the event is taking place in Mitchells Plain.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde in the Western Cape legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde in the Western Cape legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will on Thursday give his assessment of how his administration been faring.

Winde will deliver his State of the Province Address (Sopa) this morning.

For the first time, the event is taking place in Mitchells Plain.

Job creation and renewable energy are set to dominate Winde's speech.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to allow municipalities to source energy from independent power producers, Winde may feel emboldened to push ahead with this.

Winde wants businesses and households to be less reliant on Eskom as the power utility struggles to keep the lights on.

Crime and safety will also be given prominence in the premier's address.

He is expected to give more details on how to boost the number of law enforcement officers in Cape Town.

Job creation is another critical issue.

Winde is also expected to announce measures to drive the province's economy.

State of the Province Address, 20 February 2020

State of the Province Address, February 2020 Live

Posted by Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

