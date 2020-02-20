Ramaphosa: It's treason to deny apartheid a crime against humanity

The president has been responding in the National Assembly to the debate on his State of the Nation Address which he delivered last week.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that apartheid was definitely a crime against humanity - and to deny this was treasonous.

He has been responding in the National Assembly to the debate on his State of the Nation Address which he delivered last week.

Former president FW de Klerk caused widespread outrage when he said that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

He has since withdrawn that remark.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Sona debate reply