Ramaphosa apologises to Malema family for abuse allegations

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday apologised to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa for claims made by member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo.

During the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate on Wednesday, Mamabolo accused Malema of physically abusing his wife.

In responding to the Sona debate in the National Assembly, Ramaphosa on Thursday told Malema that: “My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family.”

He also addressed Malema's accusations of spousal abuse.

“You raised the issue of [me abusing] my late former wife and she is not here to respond for herself.”

Malema had made the claim in response to Mamabolo’s accusation.

Mantoa’s lawyers demanded a retraction from Mamabolo, adding that his failure to do so would cost him R1 million.

