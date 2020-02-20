Protesting Uber, Bolt drivers want dept's intervention over pay, safety issues
Drivers staged a disruptive protest on Wednesday raising concerns over security and the payment arrangements they have with their companies.
JOHANNESBURG - Uber and Bolt drivers are considering roping in the Department of Transport to help solve their ongoing issues around safety and pay.
Drivers staged a disruptive protest on Wednesday, raising concerns over security and the payment arrangements they had with their companies.
Uber and Bolt drivers said they felt they were being taken for a ride and were plotting their next move. The protest was partially disrupted by clashes with police who at times fired rubber bullets.
WATCH: Employers are exploiting us, says Bolt and Uber drivers
The drivers were calling for the payment arrangement they had with Uber and Bolt to be relooked at and wanted measures introduced to improve their safety.
Protest leader Sibusiso Ngwenya said the clashes with police would not deter them.
“We are planning to engage with the Department of Transport to ask that they intervene and speak to the e-hailing companies,” he said.
The drivers were hoping for a response to their demands by next Tuesday.
More in Local
-
Missing Tazne van Wyk's body found in Worcester
-
CARTOON: Political Point Scoring
-
USA's Pompeo: SA’s land reform policy would be disastrous for economy, people
-
Dark days: Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts to begin again
-
'He thinks he's in charge': Lamola lashes 'power-hungry' Malema in Sona debate
-
Process to document refugees occupying public space in CT under way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.