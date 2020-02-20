Protesting Uber, Bolt drivers want dept's intervention over pay, safety issues

Drivers staged a disruptive protest on Wednesday raising concerns over security and the payment arrangements they have with their companies.

JOHANNESBURG - Uber and Bolt drivers are considering roping in the Department of Transport to help solve their ongoing issues around safety and pay.

Drivers staged a disruptive protest on Wednesday, raising concerns over security and the payment arrangements they had with their companies.

Uber and Bolt drivers said they felt they were being taken for a ride and were plotting their next move. The protest was partially disrupted by clashes with police who at times fired rubber bullets.

WATCH: Employers are exploiting us, says Bolt and Uber drivers

The drivers were calling for the payment arrangement they had with Uber and Bolt to be relooked at and wanted measures introduced to improve their safety.

Protest leader Sibusiso Ngwenya said the clashes with police would not deter them.

“We are planning to engage with the Department of Transport to ask that they intervene and speak to the e-hailing companies,” he said.

The drivers were hoping for a response to their demands by next Tuesday.