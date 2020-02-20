Plan in place to deal with future droughts, says City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town's Michael Webster said that the drought was a wake-up call during which many lessons were learnt and a water strategy was developed.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had a plan in place to mitigate future droughts.
It’s been two years since the Day Zero awareness campaign was announced.
At the time, the Mother City was enduring a water crisis amid its worst drought in recorded history.
He said that based on 2019 rainfall data, Cape Town was still in a drought.
He said that based on 2019 rainfall data, Cape Town was still in a drought.
Webster said that dam levels were only adequate because of suppressed demand and water conservation.
The municipality said that water projects would continue.
Two temporary desalination plants were currently in operation, in Strandfontein and Monwabisi, producing 7 megalitres a day.
#CTdrought The two temporary desalination plants in Cape Town has been operating for the last 18 months. The City says there are plans for a permanent desalination plant. KP pic.twitter.com/nSLFvM7l6I— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2020
Webster added that groundwater projects were also underway.
Water restrictions had also changed.
There are now three levels, with Cape Town currently on Level 1.
