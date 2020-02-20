Pathologist may or may have not been at Aggett's death scene, inquiry told

Lambrecht has taken the stand at the inquest looking into the killing of the anti-apartheid activist.

JOHANNESBURG - Former apartheid state security officer Charl Lambrecht on Thursday said he could not remember if there was a forensic pathologist at the scene of Neil Aggett's death.

Lambrecht has taken the stand at the inquest looking into the killing of the anti-apartheid activist.

A previous inquiry found that Aggett committed suicide, but his family believe he was killed.

Lambert was among the first people called into the cell to take photographs where Aggett's body was found hanging.

Questioned by the National Prosecuting Authority about why he only took four photographs of the scene, he said he could have been more thorough in carrying out his duties.

“I did not take any more pictures, those were there only photographs that were taken.”