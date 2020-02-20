Lesufi postpones release of report into Enock Mpianzi’s death

The department said the postponement came after the family objected to the release without their blessing.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday postponed the much-anticipated release of the report into the death of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enock Mpianzi.

Questions have been raised about the 14-year-old's death after he drowned during a school trip in the North West last month.

Lesufi promised to act against those to have been found negligent.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Indeed, after consultation with the Mpianzi family, we find it to be insensitive to release this report without their blessings. Subsequent to our meeting this morning, we all agreed that the next session will be held on 27 February 2020.”