Nafiz Modack, 3 co-accused cleared of Grand Cafe extortion charges
They were accused of having extorted the Grand Cafe in Table Bay harbour, demanding R90,000 from them for protection services.
CAPE TOWN - Nafeez Modack and his three co-accused accused were on Thursday acquitted on charges of extortion.
The group was thought to be linked to Cape Town’s underworld.
But the Cape Town regional court dismissed the charges.
At the time of their arrests, there were reports of fighting between two factions - one led by Modack and the other by Mark Lifman - for control of security at Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs.
Colin Booysen's lawyer Bruce Hendricks says the CT Regional Court has found there was a lack of evidence against his client, Modack, Fields and Cronje. SF pic.twitter.com/yG9CdvjQBV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
Nafiz Modack didn't have much to say after proceedings but did say this... SF pic.twitter.com/6WdbTpDAg5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
The four men exit court G after their acquittal. SF pic.twitter.com/hpy0QAfkIG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
