Nafiz Modack, 3 co-accused cleared of Grand Cafe extortion charges

They were accused of having extorted the Grand Cafe in Table Bay harbour, demanding R90,000 from them for protection services.

FILE: Colin Booysen and businessman Nafiz Modack (R) appeared in Cape Town Regional Court. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nafeez Modack and his three co-accused accused were on Thursday acquitted on charges of extortion.

The group was thought to be linked to Cape Town’s underworld.

They were accused of having extorted the Grand Cafe in Table Bay harbour, demanding R90,000 from them for protection services.

But the Cape Town regional court dismissed the charges.

At the time of their arrests, there were reports of fighting between two factions - one led by Modack and the other by Mark Lifman - for control of security at Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs.

