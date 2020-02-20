Myeni denies Zuma involved in her appointment as SAA board chair
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testified in her delinquency case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association.
PRETORIA – Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Thursday told the High Court in Pretoria that her appointment had nothing to do with former President Jacob Zuma.
Myeni testified in her delinquency case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Airways Pilots' Association (SAAPA). They want her to be declared a delinquent director and accused her of mismanagement during her six years of board chair.
Her lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi started proceedings by asking Myeni about her proximity to Zuma following allegations that she was appointed on his instruction.
Myeni flatly denied this.
“That is not true. There has never been one single entity which I served in which he would be interested in or be a party to such an entity,” she said.
She explained her role in the failed multi-million rand Emirates deal, which Outa claimed she collapsed.
