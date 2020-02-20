Mpumalanga woman arrested after allegedly assaulting grandson (6) with axe

A six-year-old Mpumalanga boy is receiving medical treatment after his grandmother allegedly assaulted him with an axe.

The child was found hiding in a classroom at his school last week. He had severe wounds.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the grandmother was arrested.

“The boy was found by one of the teachers who was locking the school. He was found in a state of trauma and he didn’t want to go home because of the situation that was prevailing at home,” he said.