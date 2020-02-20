View all in Latest
Missing Tazne van Wyk's body found in Worcester

Moehydien Pangaker led detectives to the scene after he was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

A poster of missing Tazne van Wyk at her home in Elsies River, Cape Town. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
A poster of missing Tazne van Wyk at her home in Elsies River, Cape Town. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The body of a missing Elsies River girl has been found.

Tazne van Wyk was kidnapped nearly two weeks ago near her home.

Police said that Van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night.

Moehydien Pangaker led detectives to the scene after he was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

Pangaker has appeared in court in that province.

He'll now be brought to Cape Town.

The eight-year-old disappeared after walking to a shop near her family home earlier this month.

Timeline

