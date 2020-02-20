Missing Tazne van Wyk's body found in Worcester
Moehydien Pangaker led detectives to the scene after he was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The body of a missing Elsies River girl has been found.
Tazne van Wyk was kidnapped nearly two weeks ago near her home.
Police said that Van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night.
BREAKING : The body of missing Elsies River girl, #TazneVanWyk has been found. LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
Pangaker has appeared in court in that province.
He'll now be brought to Cape Town.
The eight-year-old disappeared after walking to a shop near her family home earlier this month.
