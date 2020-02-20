Load shedding hits Joseph Shabalala’s memorial in Joburg
His friends and family gathered at the Standard Bank Arena at Ellis Park to honour him but the ceremony was cut short as load shedding disrupted the program.
JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding disrupted the memorial service of the late Joseph Shabalala in Johannesburg on Thursday.
His friends and family gathered at the Standard Bank Arena at Ellis Park to honour him.
But the ceremony was cut short as load shedding disrupted the program.
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation's Nicholas Maweni said Shabalala was a musical genius who placed the country on the global stage.
“Every major international award won by the Ladysmith Black Mambazo has been a celebration for us as a nation and we’ll always be indebted to him for promoting South’ Africa’s rich and diverse music.
Shabalala died on Tuesday last week at the age of 78 after a long illness.
He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Ladysmith this weekend.
WATCH: Memorial service for Joseph Shabalala
Meanwhile, Eskom afternoon announced that stage two load shedding will continue until Sunday morning.
The power utility resumed the implementation of rolling blackouts on Thursday due to shortage of capacity and loss of some of their units overnight.
Eskom said this was necessary in order to replenish their reserves to better prepare for the coming week.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We’ve had some increased loses in terms of power outages or breakdowns which then necessitates that we extend load shedding.”
#ESKOM; JUST IN: Stage Two loadshedding will continue until Sunday.... @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/8xqHMcSgMo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
