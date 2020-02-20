Limpopo man in court for murdering his 4 children

The police's Mothafela Mojapelo said their mutilated bodies were found in two locations in the Ga-Phasha Selatole village on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Violent attacks on children have once again come into sharp focus with police investigating at least two disturbing cases involving minors in just the last week.

In the first crime in Limpopo, four children were murdered allegedly by their father in near Burgersfort.

In a separate case in Mpumalanga, a woman has been arrested after attacking her 6-year-old grandson with an axe.

A man is appearing in court in Limpopo in connection with the murders of his four young children.

“The three children were stabbed with a sharp object and the youngest one had an open wound indicating that he must have been attacked with a blunt object.”

In another disturbing case involving a child, a 6-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked with an axe allegedly by his grandmother.

The wounded pupil was found hiding in his classroom on Friday.

His grandmother appeared in the local court earlier on Thursday where she was released on R500 bail.