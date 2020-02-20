Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo’s dodging accountability for his job, says DA

In a briefing on service delivery issues facing the city, Makhubo levelled various allegations of mismanagement and misconduct against Herman Mashaba’s administration.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg on Wednesday said Mayor Geoff Makhubo was avoiding accountability by pointing fingers at his predecessor Herman Mashaba.

In a briefing on service delivery issues facing the city, Makhubo levelled various allegations of mismanagement and misconduct against Mashaba’s administration.

Mashaba, who resigned in October last year, disputed the claims that the city was on the brink of financial collapse.

Makhubo said service delivery and key areas were under threat, including the emergency management services and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

He accused Mashaba and his political allies of abusing the JMPD’s resources.

“We think the mayor and the former member of mayoral committee were not firmly in charge of JMPD, somebody else was. We are cutting that cord, we are cutting the oxygen, [and] we are taking firm charge of the JMPD now. As we speak today, there is no outside force that controls the JMPD or any other department in the city,” Makhubo said.

In response, the DA’s Funzi Ngobeni said the mayor needed to be accountable.

“We think that he is really diverting and not taking responsibility for his job. He is now the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, he has inherited the good and the bad,” he said.

Ngobeni said the DA would release a formal response.