Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo’s dodging accountability for his job, says DA
In a briefing on service delivery issues facing the city, Makhubo levelled various allegations of mismanagement and misconduct against Herman Mashaba’s administration.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Joburg on Wednesday said Mayor Geoff Makhubo was avoiding accountability by pointing fingers at his predecessor Herman Mashaba.
In a briefing on service delivery issues facing the city, Makhubo levelled various allegations of mismanagement and misconduct against Mashaba’s administration.
Mashaba, who resigned in October last year, disputed the claims that the city was on the brink of financial collapse.
Makhubo said service delivery and key areas were under threat, including the emergency management services and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).
He accused Mashaba and his political allies of abusing the JMPD’s resources.
“We think the mayor and the former member of mayoral committee were not firmly in charge of JMPD, somebody else was. We are cutting that cord, we are cutting the oxygen, [and] we are taking firm charge of the JMPD now. As we speak today, there is no outside force that controls the JMPD or any other department in the city,” Makhubo said.
In response, the DA’s Funzi Ngobeni said the mayor needed to be accountable.
“We think that he is really diverting and not taking responsibility for his job. He is now the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, he has inherited the good and the bad,” he said.
Ngobeni said the DA would release a formal response.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa primed to respond to Sona debate
-
Some SAA officials quit because of intrusive SSA vetting, Zondo Inquiry told
-
CARTOON: Political Point Scoring
-
'He thinks he's in charge': Lamola lashes 'power-hungry' Malema in Sona debate
-
Mamabolo refuses to apologise to Malema family over physical abuse claims
-
Geoff Makhubo: Joburg on brink of collapse because of Herman Mashaba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.