'He thinks he's in charge': Lamola lashes 'power-hungry' Malema in Sona debate

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has launched a withering attack on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader, Julius Malema.

Lamola, who was once Malema’s deputy when he was still the leader of the ANC Youth League, took aim when he wrapped up the second and final day of debate on the President’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

In scathing terms, he referred to the party as one of "demagogues and opportunists" who sought to mislead people by offering solutions that aren’t rooted in reality – in a bid to project reformist leaders as "sell-outs of the people".

Lamola had nothing but scorn for the red berets in Parliament on Wednesday.

On EFF leader Julius Malema, he let rip: "He seems to think he is in charge and that the world revolves around him. This is just a figment of his imagination, of his militarised world. You cannot be in charge in a democracy – the people are in charge."

He suggested Malema was authoritarian and power-hungry:

"It is clear that in the corridors of the EFF it is Malema’s way or the highway."

Referring to the EFF delaying the start of the president’s address by 90 minutes last Thursday, Lamola said a minority holding the majority to ransom through disorderly conduct showed the EFF’s autocratic tendencies.

Then came the sting in the tail.

"Those who make the loudest noise must never be allowed to drown the voice of reason. Such kind of minority autocratic tendencies have led in many countries to a reign of terror, political disappearances and extrajudicial killings."