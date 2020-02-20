Mantashe denies being hostile towards renewable energy
At a briefing on Thursday, he gave more details on the integrated resource plan after telling Parliament on Wednesday that load shedding would be with us for another two years.
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe again addressed some of the country's power-generation concerns.
At a briefing on Thursday, he gave more details on the Integrated Resource Plan after telling Parliament on Wednesday that load shedding would be with us for another two years.
Mantashe said he was not hostile towards renewable energy and this would become a major feature in the country’s energy mix.
He told Parliament on Wednesday that the Integrated Resource Plan provided for additional capacity of 1,500 megawatts of coal power.
He said coal as a source of energy would face the biggest decline in demand: “That’s why I always tell people who always fight me on being hostile to renewables, the biggest growth on IRPs is renewables but people choose not to read that because it’s not about reality, it’s about ideology.”
Mantashe said wind would provide 14,400 megawatts over the next 10 years. But coal remains king supplying 59% of energy until 2030.
