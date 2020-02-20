Mantashe denies being hostile towards renewable energy

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
Go

Mantashe denies being hostile towards renewable energy

At a briefing on Thursday, he gave more details on the integrated resource plan after telling Parliament on Wednesday that load shedding would be with us for another two years.

FILE: Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe again addressed some of the country's power-generation concerns.

At a briefing on Thursday, he gave more details on the Integrated Resource Plan after telling Parliament on Wednesday that load shedding would be with us for another two years.

Mantashe said he was not hostile towards renewable energy and this would become a major feature in the country’s energy mix.

He told Parliament on Wednesday that the Integrated Resource Plan provided for additional capacity of 1,500 megawatts of coal power.

He said coal as a source of energy would face the biggest decline in demand: “That’s why I always tell people who always fight me on being hostile to renewables, the biggest growth on IRPs is renewables but people choose not to read that because it’s not about reality, it’s about ideology.”

Mantashe said wind would provide 14,400 megawatts over the next 10 years. But coal remains king supplying 59% of energy until 2030.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA