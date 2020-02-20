Modack extortion case to resume in CT court
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who's the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen - and two others are accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 under the guise of event security in November 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The murky world of protection rackets is back in court on Thursday.
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who's the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen - and two others are accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 under the guise of event security in November 2017.
Modack is believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by another controversial figure Mark Lifman.
The State has called witnesses who testified about how the Grand Cafe was allegedly extorted by Modack and his co-accused ahead of a summer event in November 2017.
The court previously heard from the former COO of the group that owns the venue, Stuart Bailey.
Another witness was Radley Dijkers, who was the brand manager of the business at the time of the alleged extortion.
Both men were adamant that despite the defence's claim that it was a normal business transaction, they believed the business was being extorted, adding that out of fear, they complied.
But the defence disputed this narrative and argued that their clients were businessmen who were providing a legitimate security service.
Under cross-examination, the defence also got Dijkers to concede that he was never directly threatened and that he based his fears on industry rumours and media reports that the accused were mounting a hostile security takeover.
More in Local
-
Plan in place to deal with future droughts, says City of Cape Town
-
Abused pitbull Cooper ready for new forever home
-
Anglo American Platinum names industry veteran Viljoen CEO
-
Ramaphosa primed to respond to Sona debate
-
Some SAA officials quit because of intrusive SSA vetting, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo’s dodging accountability for his job, says DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.