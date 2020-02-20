Modack extortion case to resume in CT court

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen - who's the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen - and two others are accused of extorting the Grand Café out of R90,000 under the guise of event security in November 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The murky world of protection rackets is back in court on Thursday.

Modack is believed to have led a group that forcibly took over security at Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants from another faction led by another controversial figure Mark Lifman.

The State has called witnesses who testified about how the Grand Cafe was allegedly extorted by Modack and his co-accused ahead of a summer event in November 2017.

The court previously heard from the former COO of the group that owns the venue, Stuart Bailey.

Another witness was Radley Dijkers, who was the brand manager of the business at the time of the alleged extortion.

Both men were adamant that despite the defence's claim that it was a normal business transaction, they believed the business was being extorted, adding that out of fear, they complied.

But the defence disputed this narrative and argued that their clients were businessmen who were providing a legitimate security service.

Under cross-examination, the defence also got Dijkers to concede that he was never directly threatened and that he based his fears on industry rumours and media reports that the accused were mounting a hostile security takeover.