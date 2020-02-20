Family of Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer had kept him away from kids

It's understood 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker led police to the stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester where the girl's body was found on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A community is asking why a violent criminal accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was released on parole on Thursday.

It's understood 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker led police to the stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester where the girl's body was found on Wednesday night.

He was arrested in Craddock in the Eastern Cape this week after disappearing from Elsies River on the same day as young Van Wyk two weeks ago.

The last time Van Wyk was seen alive she had gone across the road to a tuck shop.

The alleged kidnapper's niece, Abigail Adams, told Eyewitness News that she'd always been fearful of him as he attempted to molest her when she was a teenager.

"The day he arrived [at home after being in jail], I said I don't like this man because when I was 13, he tried to touch me but he didn't get that far."

She said that she'd been keeping her children away from Pangarker ever since he arrived, and immediately after hearing the girl went missing, felt he was involved.

The girl's family had no warning and her aunt Samantha Viljoen has many questions.

“Who is next? We didn’t have to go through this if they had just kept this man inside. He wasn’t in jail for robbery, he was in for murder and rape and they let a man like that out.”

The Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen visited the family and believes communities must be made aware when violent offenders are reintroduced into society.

“Clearly, this person has committed such heinous crimes before in case of such people, I think the community should be consulted and made aware that these are the kind of people that are coming into your community.”

Nissen said he would address the issue with the Department of Correctional Services at a conference in Durban on Friday.