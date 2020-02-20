Family of Tazne van Wyk’s alleged killer had kept him away from kids
It's understood 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker led police to the stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester where the girl's body was found on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - A community is asking why a violent criminal accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was released on parole on Thursday.
It's understood 54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker led police to the stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester where the girl's body was found on Wednesday night.
He was arrested in Craddock in the Eastern Cape this week after disappearing from Elsies River on the same day as young Van Wyk two weeks ago.
The last time Van Wyk was seen alive she had gone across the road to a tuck shop.
The alleged kidnapper's niece, Abigail Adams, told Eyewitness News that she'd always been fearful of him as he attempted to molest her when she was a teenager.
"The day he arrived [at home after being in jail], I said I don't like this man because when I was 13, he tried to touch me but he didn't get that far."
She said that she'd been keeping her children away from Pangarker ever since he arrived, and immediately after hearing the girl went missing, felt he was involved.
The girl's family had no warning and her aunt Samantha Viljoen has many questions.
“Who is next? We didn’t have to go through this if they had just kept this man inside. He wasn’t in jail for robbery, he was in for murder and rape and they let a man like that out.”
The Human Rights Commission's Chris Nissen visited the family and believes communities must be made aware when violent offenders are reintroduced into society.
“Clearly, this person has committed such heinous crimes before in case of such people, I think the community should be consulted and made aware that these are the kind of people that are coming into your community.”
Nissen said he would address the issue with the Department of Correctional Services at a conference in Durban on Friday.
More in Local
-
‘Desperate act of personal defence’ – Malema apologises to Ramaphosa
-
Load shedding hits Joseph Shabalala’s memorial in Joburg
-
Mantashe denies being hostile towards renewable energy
-
Lesufi postpones release of report into Enock Mpianzi’s death
-
Winde announces plan to deal with load shedding in WC
-
Myeni denies giving instructions to SAA executives and the board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.