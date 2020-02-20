View all in Latest
Myeni denies giving instructions to SAA executives and the board

Myeni has finally taken the witness stand in her defence in the case brought against her by outa and the SA Pilots Association.

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni on Thursday denied that during her tenure at the airline, she would frequently give instructions to the entity executives and the board.

Myeni has finally taken the witness stand in her defence in the case brought against her by Outa and the SA Pilots Association.

They want her to be declared a delinquent director.

Myeni disputed the majority of allegations levelled against her; she's also been blamed for the collapse of a R1.5 billion deal with Emirates.

But Myeni said that was not the case.

Earlier a witness said Myeni was taking decisions unilaterally, but she denied this: “The chair of the board’s responsibility starts and ends with the board and then we facilitate a meeting between the board and the executives through the chairman and the CEO.”

She is now explaining the role she played in another failed purchase of new A3-30 aircraft.

