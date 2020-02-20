Myeni denies giving instructions to SAA executives and the board

Myeni has finally taken the witness stand in her defence in the case brought against her by outa and the SA Pilots Association.

PRETORIA - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni on Thursday denied that during her tenure at the airline, she would frequently give instructions to the entity executives and the board.

Myeni has finally taken the witness stand in her defence in the case brought against her by Outa and the SA Pilots Association.

They want her to be declared a delinquent director.

Myeni disputed the majority of allegations levelled against her; she's also been blamed for the collapse of a R1.5 billion deal with Emirates.

But Myeni said that was not the case.

Earlier a witness said Myeni was taking decisions unilaterally, but she denied this: “The chair of the board’s responsibility starts and ends with the board and then we facilitate a meeting between the board and the executives through the chairman and the CEO.”

She is now explaining the role she played in another failed purchase of new A3-30 aircraft.