‘Desperate act of personal defence’ – Malema apologises to Ramaphosa

Julius Malema said he should have known better than to indulge himself in the same way that members of the ANC caucus did.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa, hours after the president also extended an apology to him regarding domestic abuse claims.

On Thursday afternoon during the debate on his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa slammed the use of gender-based violence for political point-scoring.

He offered an apology to the leader of the red beret who was first accused by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo of abusing his wife before Malema accused Ramaphosa of the same offence.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Malema said his utterances were a desperate act of personal defence, which he regretted.

“In retrospect, I accept that I should have known better not to indulge myself in the same degeneration that the ANC caucus visited upon my person and that of my wife. It was therefore in a desperate act of personal defence, which I now regret because of how critical the matter of Gender-Based Violence is for all of us as a country.”