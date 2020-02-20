‘Desperate act of personal defence’ – Malema apologises to Ramaphosa
Julius Malema said he should have known better than to indulge himself in the same way that members of the ANC caucus did.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa, hours after the president also extended an apology to him regarding domestic abuse claims.
On Thursday afternoon during the debate on his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa slammed the use of gender-based violence for political point-scoring.
He offered an apology to the leader of the red beret who was first accused by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo of abusing his wife before Malema accused Ramaphosa of the same offence.
In a statement released on Thursday evening, Malema said his utterances were a desperate act of personal defence, which he regretted.
“In retrospect, I accept that I should have known better not to indulge myself in the same degeneration that the ANC caucus visited upon my person and that of my wife. It was therefore in a desperate act of personal defence, which I now regret because of how critical the matter of Gender-Based Violence is for all of us as a country.”
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Malema family for abuse allegations
-
Ramaphosa: It's treason to deny apartheid a crime against humanity
-
Safety, jobs and renewable energy expected to dominate Winde's Sopa
-
Ramaphosa primed to respond to Sona debate
-
Some SAA officials quit because of intrusive SSA vetting, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo’s dodging accountability for his job, says DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.