Dark days: Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts to begin again
In a statement, the power utility said there was also a high probability that load shedding would continue over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Thursday morning announced that stage 2 rotational load shedding would be implemented from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Saturday.
*How to check you load shedding schedule
In a statement, the power utility said there was also a high probability that load shedding would continue over the weekend.
Eskom said it had lost three additional units overnight which increased the shortage in capacity.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 20, 2020
Date: 20 February 2020
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 06:00 on Saturday, with a high probability that loadshedding will continue over the weekend @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @News24 @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/SogwsxYmyV
More to follow.
More in Business
-
Gordhan: Liquidating SAA will have disastrous consequences
-
BRP putting together plan to avoid SAA liquidation, Gordhan tells Scopa
-
Unemployment, climate change adding to SA's economic risks, says IRM
-
Rand firms ahead of inflation data
-
Grand Parade to sell Burger King franchise
-
Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.