Dark days: Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts to begin again

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Thursday morning announced that stage 2 rotational load shedding would be implemented from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Saturday.

In a statement, the power utility said there was also a high probability that load shedding would continue over the weekend.

Eskom said it had lost three additional units overnight which increased the shortage in capacity.

Date: 20 February 2020



Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 06:00 on Saturday, with a high probability that loadshedding will continue over the weekend @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @News24 @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/SogwsxYmyV — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 20, 2020

