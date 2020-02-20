View all in Latest
Dark days: Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts to begin again

In a statement, the power utility said there was also a high probability that load shedding would continue over the weekend.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Thursday morning announced that stage 2 rotational load shedding would be implemented from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Saturday.

*How to check you load shedding schedule

In a statement, the power utility said there was also a high probability that load shedding would continue over the weekend.

Eskom said it had lost three additional units overnight which increased the shortage in capacity.

More to follow.

