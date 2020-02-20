Community rallies round family after missing Tazne van Wyk's body found
The 8-year-old girl's body was found near Worcester last night after she went missing from her Elsies River home two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - There's an outpouring of grief and support in Elsies River on Thursday morning following the discovery of Tazne Van Wyk's body overnight.
The 8-year-old girl's body was found near Worcester on Wednesday night after she went missing two weeks ago.
Scores of residents have gathered outside the family home this morning to pay their respects and show support to the family.
#TazneVanWyk Tears flow freely while loved ones cling to posters of the young child. LP pic.twitter.com/OEgUmK7Kem— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2020
Moehydien Pangaker, a convicted criminal and who is on parole, was arrested in connection with Van Wyk's disappearance.
Tazne van Wyk's aunt Samantha Viljoen: "Who is next? We didn't have to go through this. If they had kept this man inside... he wasn't in for robbery, he was in for murder, for rape and they let a man like that out."
Pangaker lives just across the road from the family home.
He'll now face a murder charge as well as one of kidnapping.
