Go

Cindy Poluta's emotional first drive to work without Alfred

On her first morning drive to work after hearing the news of her friend Alfred's death, Cindy Poluta shared her memories.

Cindy Poluta could not hold back her tears as she shares memories of the morning drives with her friend Alfred Goge. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Cindy Poluta could not hold back her tears as she shares memories of the morning drives with her friend Alfred Goge. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - For the past three years EWN’s Cindy Poluta has given a lift to the man she knew as Alfred, both of them having to get to work in the early hours of the morning.

After not seeing Alfred for a few weeks, Cindy went to his workplace, only to be told the devastating news that he had been murdered in early February.

On her first morning drive to work after hearing the news, Cindy shared memories of her friend Mmangaliseni 'Alfred' Goge, 58.

