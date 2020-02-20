Anglo American Platinum names industry veteran Viljoen CEO

Natascha Viljoen will take on the role from 16 April and joins Amplats at a time when higher metals prices have boosted the company's earnings.

BENGALURU - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Thursday appointed industry veteran Natascha Viljoen as chief executive officer, replacing Chris Griffith whose departure was announced earlier this week.

Viljoen, who has served as the group head of processing at parent company Anglo American since 2014, will take on the role from 16 April and joins Amplats at a time when higher metals prices have boosted the company's earnings.

The 49-year-old previously held roles at Lonmin, AngloGold, and BHP and started her career in 1991 at ArcelorMittal South Africa as a trainee engineer.

Griffith, who has led the company since 2012, said earlier this week he did not yet have plans for what he would do next and would not rule out a career outside mining.

He headed Amplats during a turnaround plan to cut production and costs in response to platinum prices, which then were depressed.