Alleged Phoenix drug supplier due in court

The 32-year-old was arrested by the Hawks at his business premises in Phoenix yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Durban man arrested for possession of drugs worth almost half a million rand is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was arrested by the Hawks at his business premises in Phoenix yesterday.

It's alleged that he had been supplying drugs to dealers in the area.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo: "He was found will mandrax tablets as well as heroin capsules to value of approximately R490,000. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the man is the supplier in the Phoenix area."