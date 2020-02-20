Alleged Phoenix drug supplier due in court
The 32-year-old was arrested by the Hawks at his business premises in Phoenix yesterday.
JOHANNESBURG - A Durban man arrested for possession of drugs worth almost half a million rand is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
It's alleged that he had been supplying drugs to dealers in the area.
Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo: "He was found will mandrax tablets as well as heroin capsules to value of approximately R490,000. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the man is the supplier in the Phoenix area."
#sapsHQ KwaZulu-Natal: A 32yr-old suspect is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today on charges of dealing and possession of drugs following his arrest on 19/02 by the #Hawks & #CIG in Phoenix. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/Pe27JnwEUa pic.twitter.com/1TzHHgOl30— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 20, 2020
