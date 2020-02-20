View all in Latest
Alleged Phoenix drug supplier due in court

The 32-year-old was arrested by the Hawks at his business premises in Phoenix yesterday.

The drugs seized by the Hawks in a raid in Phoenix on 19 February 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Durban man arrested for possession of drugs worth almost half a million rand is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was arrested by the Hawks at his business premises in Phoenix yesterday.

It's alleged that he had been supplying drugs to dealers in the area.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo: "He was found will mandrax tablets as well as heroin capsules to value of approximately R490,000. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the man is the supplier in the Phoenix area."

