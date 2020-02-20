Winde announces plan to deal with load shedding in WC

It involves more rooftop solar panels on government buildings, the rollout of solar panel technology across the province, helping municipalities buy electricity from independent power producers and importing natural gas.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday announced a four-point plan to deal with load shedding.

Winde made these announcements during his State of the Province Address in Mitchells Plain.

Already, 17 provincial government buildings have solar systems installed.

This might not be the silver bullet to the country’s electricity’s challenges, but Winde said it would help consumers when Eskom couldn’t keep the lights on.