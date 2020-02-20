Abused pitbull Cooper ready for new forever home
One-year-old Cooper has been nursed back to health after his ears were cut off and sewed back on last month.
CAPE TOWN - The Animal Welfare Society is in the process of choosing a new owner for an abused pitbull.
An animal cruelty investigation is underway.
It's been a month since a bloodied and pained Cooper entered the Animal Welfare Society's hospital.
Described as loving, friendly and gentle, the one-year-old pitbull has since made a full recovery.
The Society's Allan Perrins said that they were overjoyed by how well he responded to treatment.
"He's able to interact with other dogs and our volunteers absolutely adore him and take him for daily walks and runs, so he's come along in leaps and bounds."
Perrins said that calls had been pouring in from all over the country and they're now in the process of choosing his new forever home.
"It's going to be a tough choice, there will be a number of disappointed people and one very happy Cooper."
The organisation on Wednesday received the green light for Cooper's immediate adoption.
