WC Environmental MEC studying ruling ordering halt to PHA development

A group of activists calling themselves the PHA Campaign took the provincial government to court to stop a proposed mixed use development on 500 hectares of the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC is pouring over a judgment ordering that the development of the Philippi Horticultural Area be put on hold.

MEC Anton Bredell's been instructed to consider more seriously the potential effects on the area's aquifer. The judge raised concerns about the development’s effect on the underground water supply, especially in light of accelerating climate change.

The department's James-Brent Styan said that the judge found that the decision-making processes involved in the rezoning of the area were valid.

"We're still considering the judgment. We welcome the fact that the judge found that not a single decision the MEC has taken was incorrect or illegal. She simply referred the matter back to us that was in regard to climate change."

The judge found the proposed development would not threaten food security as the portion in question was not currently being used for farming.

However, PHA Campaign spokesperson Nazeer Sonday said that a third of the land was used for farming.

"Production in the area amounts to 200,000 tons of vegetables per year and a lot of the vegetables are going to supermarket chains but a lot are also going into the informal sector. The area supports 6,000 workers."

Bredell’s office said that he would consider the judgment before taking the next steps.