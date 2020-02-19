Unemployment, climate change adding to SA's economic risks, says IRM
While the risks are known, the response to it has been poor, the Institute of Risk Management South Africa said.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s economic risks are growing day by day.
That’s according to the Institute of Risk Management South Africa which said there’d been a marked increase over the last ten years.
While the risks are known, the response to it has been poor.
Unemployment, fraud and corruption, income disparity and failure of governance.
It all sounds familiar but it has worsened.
The Institute of Risk Management said that the unemployment figure, currently at 29.1% – was the highest it's been in over 16 years.
But there were new challenges.
Climate change, civil disobedience and pressure on the country’s Chapter 9 institutions like the Public Protector and the Human Rights Commission were a few of the new demons the country faced.
The institute’s Chris Palm said that ethical leadership was required to overcome these challenges.
The country also needed to see some sort of accountability and justice.
He said that leaders in government needed to realise that risk responses that were effective in the past were not guaranteed to address the risks and opportunities of the future.
More in Business
-
Rand firms ahead of inflation data
-
Grand Parade to sell Burger King franchise
-
Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss
-
New Nedlac director to focus on strengthening social partner relationships
-
Eskom board accused of dereliction of duty after failing to appear before Scopa
-
SBV appeals to public to help track down guard who stole R4m from depot
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.