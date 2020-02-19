UKZN protest turns violent as students, security clash at Westville campus
Students had been staging protests over the past two weeks against the university’s demand that some students pay a portion of their historic debt before they can register.
DURBAN - Violent and chaotic scenes played out the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN)’s Westville campus where protestors clashed with private security guards hired by the institution.
Students had been staging protests over the past two weeks against the university’s demand that some students pay a portion of their historic debt before they can register.
Protestors at UKZN’s Westville campus were seen attacking a private security company inyala in the morning and throwing stones at private security guards hired by the institution.
[WATCH] Following the chaos this morning, members of a private security company hired by @UKZN can be seen throwing what looks like stones at a university residence. Supplied. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/SgpH8TWcBz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2020
In retaliation, the guards were also seen throwing stones and attacking student residences.
Student Representative Council president Sifiso Simelane said they condemned the violence and believed that it could have been avoided.
“What we are trying to highlight is that this is frustration from students about these issues. The students want the university to review the issues of historic debt, financial clearance, and proper accommodation. The management has said that this issue is beyond them and they can’t entertain the issue anymore,” Simelane said.
In a statement, UKZN’s Indumathie Naidoo said one of the three entrances to the campus was blocked earlier on Wednesday but had since been cleared.
She said the police and university security were monitoring the situation.
More in Local
-
Standard procedure for all employees of SOEs to be vetted, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Gauteng pupil deaths: Teddy Bear Clinic wants prevention measures put in place
-
BRP putting together plan to avoid SAA liquidation, Gordhan tells Scopa
-
State capture inquiry resumes with testimony from SSA evaluator
-
Mantoa Malema will sue Boy Mamabolo for R1m if he doesn't retract abuse claims
-
Lesufi to release report into Enock Mpianzi's death on Thursday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.