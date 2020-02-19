Tazne van Wyk's mom wants alleged kidnapper to reveal where her daughter is

Moehydien Pangaker was apprehended in Craddock on Monday night. The 54-year-old parolee is believed to have abducted the girl in Elsies River almost two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The search for missing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk continues around Elsies River after the prime suspect was arrested in the Eastern Cape.

Moehydien Pangaker was apprehended in Craddock on Monday night.

The 54-year-old parolee is believed to have abducted the girl in Elsies River almost two weeks ago.

The arrest of the prime suspect is a positive step in the investigation but it's brought little joy to Carmen van Wyk as her daughter is still missing.

"I'm glad that they found him but I'm still paralysed not knowing where my daughter is. They only told me that they found him but there's no news of my daughter."

Van Wyk has appealed to the suspect to tell police where her child is.

The 8-year-old was last seen on 7 February when she went to a tuck shop across the road from her family home in Elsies River.

Pangaker lived at that property.

He moved in with relatives in January after he was released from prison.