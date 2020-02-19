State capture inquiry resumes with testimony from SSA evaluator
Nokunqoba Dlamini was expected to give insight into the aviation industry, particularly South African Airways.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission resumed proceedings on Wednesday morning with testimony from State Security Agency (SSA) evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini.
Dlamini was expected to give insight into the aviation industry, particularly South African Airways (SAA).
Earlier, the commission dealt with an application by another agency employee who wanted to remain anonymous and give testimony in camera.
But, commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the application needed to stand because he first needed to know the identity of the applicant.
“The application indicates that 'Y' isn’t his real name but it’s for purposes of these proceedings. It’s important that his identity is not disclosed and that he asked for leave [and] that he be referred to these proceedings as Mr Y,” Zondo said.
