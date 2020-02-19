Standard procedure for all employees of SOEs to be vetted, Zondo Inquiry told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Standard procedure for all employees of SOEs to be vetted, Zondo Inquiry told

SSA evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini told the Zondo commission of inquiry in her evidence that the law required that SAA executives be vetted by security.

A YouTube screengrab of State Security Agency evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini testifying at the state capture commission on 19 February 2020.
A YouTube screengrab of State Security Agency evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini testifying at the state capture commission on 19 February 2020.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Agency (SSA) evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini on Wednesday said it was standard procedure that all employees working at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were vetted.

Dlamini told the Zondo commission of inquiry in her evidence that the law required SAA executives be vetted by security.

She said this was because they were exposed to sensitive classified information and had access to a national key point.

South African Airways board members were exempt from vetting and Dlamini explained why.

“The board would have to be vetted but it is vetted in terms of their contract… [whether] their contract caters for that, if it’s a request from the president,” she said.

WATCH LIVE: State capture inquiry proceedings

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA