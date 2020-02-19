Standard procedure for all employees of SOEs to be vetted, Zondo Inquiry told
SSA evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini told the Zondo commission of inquiry in her evidence that the law required that SAA executives be vetted by security.
JOHANNESBURG - State Security Agency (SSA) evaluator Nokunqoba Dlamini on Wednesday said it was standard procedure that all employees working at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were vetted.
Dlamini told the Zondo commission of inquiry in her evidence that the law required SAA executives be vetted by security.
She said this was because they were exposed to sensitive classified information and had access to a national key point.
South African Airways board members were exempt from vetting and Dlamini explained why.
“The board would have to be vetted but it is vetted in terms of their contract… [whether] their contract caters for that, if it’s a request from the president,” she said.
