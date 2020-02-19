Slanghoek Valley fire fully contained

The blaze broke out high in the mountains on Sunday and was fanned by strong winds.

CAPE TOWN - A fire in the Slanghoek Valley near Rawsonville, Western Cape, has on Wednesday been fully contained.

Firefighters fought the blaze for around 50 hours. and the fire line spread across about five kilometres.

No injuries or damage to property and infrastructure were reported, but the blaze burned through 1,500 hectares of veld.

The estimated cost of relief efforts is expected to exceed the R1 million mark.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality has thanked the Slanghoek community for their cooperation and assistance.