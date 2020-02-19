Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss
Sibanye posted a headline loss of 40 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2019, compared with a loss of 1 cent per share in the previous year.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater reported an annual earnings loss on Wednesday, weighed down by strike-related losses in the first half of the year at its gold operations and non-recurring costs relating to its convertible bonds.
Sibanye posted a headline loss of 40 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2019, compared with a loss of 1 cent per share in the previous year.
However, group revenue increased by 44% year-on-year to $5.043 billion driven by rising precious metals prices and an improving or steady operating performance.
More in Business
-
Rand firms ahead of inflation data
-
Grand Parade to sell Burger King franchise
-
New Nedlac director to focus on strengthening social partner relationships
-
Eskom board accused of dereliction of duty after failing to appear before Scopa
-
SBV appeals to public to help track down guard who stole R4m from depot
-
Eskom warns power cuts could return after losing generating units
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.