Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss

Sibanye posted a headline loss of 40 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2019, compared with a loss of 1 cent per share in the previous year.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater reported an annual earnings loss on Wednesday, weighed down by strike-related losses in the first half of the year at its gold operations and non-recurring costs relating to its convertible bonds.

However, group revenue increased by 44% year-on-year to $5.043 billion driven by rising precious metals prices and an improving or steady operating performance.