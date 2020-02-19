View all in Latest
Several Uber, Bolt drivers plot next move after companies fail to accept demands

The drivers took part in a protest on Wednesday morning over safety issues and drove in convoy from Zoo Lake in Parkview to Sandton.

Several Uber and Bolt drivers took part in a protest on 19 February 2020 over safety issues and drove in convoy from Zoo Lake in Parkview to Sandton. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Several Uber and Bolt drivers took part in a protest on 19 February 2020 over safety issues and drove in convoy from Zoo Lake in Parkview to Sandton. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several Uber and Bolt drivers are plotting their next move after officials from the e-hailing companies failed to accept their memorandum of demands on Wednesday.

The drivers took part in a protest on Wednesday morning over safety issues and drove in convoy from Zoo Lake in Parkview to Sandton.

They're also angry over what they were calling non-ending promotions, which force them to transport customers for free.

Officials from Uber and Bolt have been accused of intentionally delaying addressing these concerns.

Protest organiser Sibusiso Ngwenya said: “They are already disrespecting us, they are not listening to us, they are not even looking at our issues and not even trying to promise anything. Which means it's their aim to block everyone who is trying to fight for their rights.”

Uber said they had investigated the protest according to the information they've received.

