Process to document refugees occupying public space in CT under way

CAPE TOWN - The process to document foreigners occupying public space around a church in Cape own's CBD is under way.

On Wednesday, 15 families were transported from the Methodist Chapel on Greenmarket Square to a venue in Salt River where the Department of Home Affairs officials could verify their identities and nationalities.

The move follows a High Court interim order on Monday that allows the municipality to enforce public space by-laws and instructs it to ensure the verification process is conducted within seven days.

The City of Cape Town's director of law enforcement Robbie Roberts said: “The Sheriff of the Court served the court order today at about noon and the refugees have got two choices: they can reintegrate to the areas where they come from or if they don’t have any places, we will transfer them back to the Greenmarket Square.”

The process was delayed on Tuesday because the Sheriff of the Court still needed to translate the interim order.

“The court order was translated into the four languages and it was also explained by the Sheriff of the Court on how they should act, regarding what was in the court order.”