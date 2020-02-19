Cop arrested in connection with Wellington hijacking

The officer based at the Mbekweni police station in Paarl and another person were arrested after detectives acted on a tip-off and found stolen items at a house in Mbekweni.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been arrested in connection with a hijacking in Wellington.

The officer based at the Mbekweni police station in Paarl and another person were arrested on Wednesday after detectives acted on a tip-off and found stolen items at a house in Mbekweni.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Upon searching the house, members found computer equipment, DStv Exploras, toners, cellular telephones, sim cards, cleaning material and stationery.”