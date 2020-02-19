View all in Latest
Outa taking PP to court to access docs used to clear Mabuza of irregularities

Last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found irregularities relating to the purchase of three luxury cars allocated for Mabuza’s personal use.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Tuesday it wanted access to the documents used by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which cleared Deputy President David Mabuza of procurement irregularities while he was the premier of Mpumalanga.

Last year, Mkhwebane found irregularities relating to the purchase of three luxury cars allocated for Mabuza’s personal use. However, she found that he was not involved in the purchase of these vehicles.

Outa approached the high court in an attempt to access those documents.

"We need to approach the court in order to say to the court that her decision was wrong and we need the information. If we want to take the report on legal review, we need the information," said Outa’s chief legal officer Stefanie Fick.

"She refused us access to the information. So we, unfortunately, have to take the office to court in order to force them, hopefully, to give us the information," she added.

