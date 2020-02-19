Outa taking PP to court to access docs used to clear Mabuza of irregularities
Last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found irregularities relating to the purchase of three luxury cars allocated for Mabuza’s personal use.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Tuesday it wanted access to the documents used by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which cleared Deputy President David Mabuza of procurement irregularities while he was the premier of Mpumalanga.
Last year, Mkhwebane found irregularities relating to the purchase of three luxury cars allocated for Mabuza’s personal use. However, she found that he was not involved in the purchase of these vehicles.
Outa approached the high court in an attempt to access those documents.
"We need to approach the court in order to say to the court that her decision was wrong and we need the information. If we want to take the report on legal review, we need the information," said Outa’s chief legal officer Stefanie Fick.
"She refused us access to the information. So we, unfortunately, have to take the office to court in order to force them, hopefully, to give us the information," she added.
More in Politics
-
ANC, EFF MPs flay De Klerk over apartheid comments
-
Sona debate: DA's Steenhuisen accuses Ramaphosa of choosing party before country
-
Eskom board accused of dereliction of duty after failing to appear before Scopa
-
Sona debate descends into chaos over Malema, Ramaphosa abuse claims
-
Actions speak louder than words, ANC tells De Klerk
-
‘Instead of a new dawn, there is a new despair’ - Steenhuisen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.