Outa hopes Myeni testifies as scheduled in delinquency case
Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has cited poverty as a reason not to attend proceedings.
JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is scheduled to testify at her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday but it remains to be seen whether she will attend.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SA Pilots Association want her to be declared a delinquent director, accusing her of mismanagement during her tenure at the struggling airline.
Up to now, Myeni has cited poverty as a reason not to attend proceedings.
Outa closed its case with a witness clarifying how an executive could be declared a delinquent director.
An expert on cooperative governance, Carl Stein, testified on Tuesday.
The organisation called five witnesses to bolster its case against Myeni.
Some of them detailed how she cost the struggling airline millions.
Mango Airlines CEO Nico Bezuidenhout spoke of how Myeni was responsible for the failed Emirates deal.
Another former executive, Wolf Meyer, supported this, saying that Myeni was responsible for the failure of another major transaction with Airbus for the acquisition of five A330 aircraft.
Outa’s Stefanie Fick said that they hoped Myeni would be in court.
"We'll have to wait and see on Thursday when she testifies. I think it is important for her to testify because we've heard quite a few versions."
Myeni said that she did not have the financial means to attend the proceedings.
More in Local
-
Eskom suspends Butterworth operations after employees threatened
-
ANC, EFF MPs flay De Klerk over apartheid comments
-
Sona debate: DA's Steenhuisen accuses Ramaphosa of choosing party before country
-
Eskom board accused of dereliction of duty after failing to appear before Scopa
-
Outa taking PP to court to access docs used to clear Mabuza of irregularities
-
Female train driver fears for her life after being stoned by angry commuters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.