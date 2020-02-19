Outa hopes Myeni testifies as scheduled in delinquency case

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has cited poverty as a reason not to attend proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni is scheduled to testify at her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday but it remains to be seen whether she will attend.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SA Pilots Association want her to be declared a delinquent director, accusing her of mismanagement during her tenure at the struggling airline.

Up to now, Myeni has cited poverty as a reason not to attend proceedings.

Outa closed its case with a witness clarifying how an executive could be declared a delinquent director.

An expert on cooperative governance, Carl Stein, testified on Tuesday.

The organisation called five witnesses to bolster its case against Myeni.

Some of them detailed how she cost the struggling airline millions.

Mango Airlines CEO Nico Bezuidenhout spoke of how Myeni was responsible for the failed Emirates deal.

Another former executive, Wolf Meyer, supported this, saying that Myeni was responsible for the failure of another major transaction with Airbus for the acquisition of five A330 aircraft.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said that they hoped Myeni would be in court.

"We'll have to wait and see on Thursday when she testifies. I think it is important for her to testify because we've heard quite a few versions."

Myeni said that she did not have the financial means to attend the proceedings.