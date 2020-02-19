View all in Latest
New Nedlac director to focus on strengthening social partner relationships

Nedlac is the country’s apex social dialogue structure where government, business, labour, and community organisations consider socio-economic and labour policy and legislation.

A YouTube screengrab of Nedlac’s new executive director Lisa Seftel.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)’s newly appointed executive director Lisa Seftel on Tuesday said she hoped to strengthen the critical organisation.

Nedlac is the country’s apex social dialogue structure where government, business, labour, and community organisations consider socio-economic and labour policy and legislation.

As the country grappled with mass unemployment and a continuously dwindling economy, Nedlac’s role in finding solutions out of this quagmire is ever more essential.

Seftel, whose employment record in public service dates back to 1995, told Eyewitness News that she aspired to play an important role in the implementation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision of a social compact.

“Nedlac is a unique institution and it can only be as strong as it’s social partners. My challenge is to strengthen the social partners and on the other hand, to cement them,” she said.

Until her appointment at Nedlac, Seftel was the executive director of transport in the City of Johannesburg. She also worked at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the Department of Labour And Employment.

Business Unity South Africa described Seftel as an “excellent choice” to lead the statutory body.

She replaces former director Madoda Vilakazi who was removed after investigations into allegations of interference with the appointment of service providers, among other transgressions.

