Mantashe to make it possible for govt to procure more power
He’s told Parliament that he’s finalised ministerial determinations in terms of Section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act and that these are now with energy regulator, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday moved on making it possible for the government to procure more power to ease pressure on the grid.
He’s told Parliament that he finalised ministerial determinations in terms of Section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act and that these were now with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
The Section 34 process gives effect to the country’s electricity roadmap, the Integrated Resource Plan of 2019.
Mantashe was speaking during the second day of debate on the President’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).
“Section 34 determinations to implement the IRP2019 are finalised and await the concurrence of Nersa. This will also enable the opening of bid windows from renewable energy power procurement and support further investment in the sector.”
Mantashe said his department was assessing responses to its request for information in December for projects that could deliver power to the grid in the least possible time.
“We received 481 responses, which include energy supply options and demand-side management options from gas, liquid fuel, coal, renewables, storage and nuclear. Preliminary analysis is that some proposals can bring power to the grid in less than 24 months.”
Mantashe said an unreliable energy supply was the biggest threat to economic growth, job creation and development.
More in Local
-
Duo arrested after busted with dagga worth R1.5m in NC
-
Dlamini Zuma: Apartheid was a crime against humanity
-
Former security branch officer denies assaulting Neil Aggett
-
He was humble despite fame - Joseph Shabalala honoured in Durban
-
Gordhan: Liquidating SAA will have disastrous consequences
-
Mamabolo refuses to apologise to Malema family over physical abuse claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.