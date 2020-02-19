Lesufi to release report into Enock Mpianzi's death on Thursday
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has worked through the report, met with lawyers and the Mpianzi family.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced he will release the long-awaited forensic report into the tragic death of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpiyanzi on Thursday evening.
Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in the North West last month.
He was on an orientation camp with a group of grade eight boys arranged by his school.
The 13-year-old was not wearing a life jacket during a water exercise involving a raft that had been built by the pupils.
WATCH: Parktown Boys' camp was unauthorised as principal is suspended
Parktown Boys' High school principal Malcolm Williams was suspended in the wake of the tragedy.
Lesufi has worked through the report, met with lawyers and the Mpianzi family.
Speaking about the finalisation of the document earlier this week, he confirmed that he was also consulting unions.
"There are lots of teachers that are implicated in the report so we have to brief them and I also have to brief the premier because he's showed an interest in the matter."
VIDEO: Enock Mpianzi's memorial service
More in Local
-
State capture inquiry resumes with testimony from SSA evaluator
-
Mantoa Malema will sue Boy Mamabolo for R1m if he doesn't retract abuse claims
-
Father of murdered Clodine Nuy says he doesn't know her alleged killer
-
Unemployment, climate change adding to SA's economic risks, says IRM
-
Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss
-
DUT student leaders vow to resume protests over accommodation, NSFAS allowances
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.