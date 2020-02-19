Lesufi to release report into Enock Mpianzi's death on Thursday

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has worked through the report, met with lawyers and the Mpianzi family.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced he will release the long-awaited forensic report into the tragic death of Parktown Boys' pupil Enock Mpiyanzi on Thursday evening.

Mpianzi drowned in the Crocodile River at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in the North West last month.

He was on an orientation camp with a group of grade eight boys arranged by his school.

The 13-year-old was not wearing a life jacket during a water exercise involving a raft that had been built by the pupils.

Parktown Boys' High school principal Malcolm Williams was suspended in the wake of the tragedy.

Speaking about the finalisation of the document earlier this week, he confirmed that he was also consulting unions.

"There are lots of teachers that are implicated in the report so we have to brief them and I also have to brief the premier because he's showed an interest in the matter."

