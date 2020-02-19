He was humble despite fame - Joseph Shabalala honoured in Durban

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala passed away last week after at the age of 78 after a long illness.

DURBAN - The Durban leg of memorial services on Wednesday for the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Dr Joseph Shabalala have seen him being celebrated as a humble person despite his international standing.

At least three memorial services have been organised for this week.

Shabalala's grandchild, Gagamela Shabalala, said the late musician worked very hard to ensure his family's prosperity.

Music producer Sipho Sithole said Shabalala was an inspirational man who survived against the odds as a migrant worker to become an international music icon.

Shabalala's best friend, Stanley Brady, said his passing had been felt as far as the United States.

“He was not only a star but he brought more meat to America; the dancing on the toes and the isicathamiya was something that we had not seen in America.”

On Tuesday, a memorial service was held in Ladysmith in Shabalala’s honour.

On Thursday, Shabalala will be celebrated in yet another memorial service in Johannesburg.

Emotions are running high among mourners gathered in Durban to bid farewell to the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder - Dr. Joseph Shabalala. Shabalala passed away last week after a long illness. He is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/bSxaoWoSCx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2020